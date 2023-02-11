IND vs AUS 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin Bags 31st Five-wicket Haul To Maul Australia In 2nd Innings

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's incredible 5-wicket haul wreaked havoc on Australia in the ongoing test match between India and Australia on Day 3. The visitors got India out at lunch at 400/10 trailing by 223 runs.

The moment 2nd innings got started, Ashwin was all over the aussies with his terrific mix-up of deliveries. From David Warner to Alex Carey, every dismissal for the 36-year-old seemed too easy as he ran through the top order.

At start of day 3, the Indian lower-order batters continued to plunder runs as the hosts raised 400 before getting all out on the stroke of lunch on the third day of the first Test against Australia. Axar Patel made 84 while Mohammed Shami slammed 37 as India took a massive 223-run lead in the first innings here on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 321/7, the Indians added 79 runs to their total in just overs on the third morning with Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami raising 52 runs for the ninth wicket after Patel and Ravindra Jadeja had capitalised on the platform provided by skipper Rohit Sharma on the second day with a magnificent century.

Patel was the last man to get out, as a Pat Cummins delivery sneaked in and clipped the off stump and bail fell off. Patel played a vital innings for India, scoring 84 runs during a 174-ball stay at the wicket during which he struck 10 boundaries and one six. He was cautious to start and went for the runs after Jadeja got out, showing the visitors' how to build innings on this wicket.

Inputs from IANS