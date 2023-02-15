IND vs AUS 2023: Rahul Dravid Drops BIG Hint On Shreyas Iyer's Participation In Delhi Test

BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) added Shreyas Iyer to the squad for the remaining 3 test matches of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia. However, there are some doubts if the right-hander batter will make the playing 11 or not.

India head coach Rahul Dravid stated in the press conference that Iyer can walk into the side if his body is ready to take the load of five days of playing a Test match. Iyer was sidelined for almost a month due to a back injury ruling him out of India's ODI series against New Zealand in January 2023.

His last appearance for India came in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, which happened before the 50-over series against New Zealand was to commence. Iyer was also named in the Test squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia.

But he didn't recover in time to join the squad for the first Test in Nagpur, which India won by an innings and 132 runs. In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav was handed a Test debut, but could only make eight with the bat.

"You are always glad to have someone back from the injury. We do not like losing people to injury and it is not nice for us as a team, as well as it is not nice for the individual too. I am glad that he's back and fit. We will take a call after a couple of days of training. He had a long session today; he's done some training as well."

"We will assess it tomorrow as well when he comes in for a light hit and see how he feels in the evening. But if he's ready to go and take the load of a five-day Test match, his performance without a doubt means he will walk straight into the side," he said.

