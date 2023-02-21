IND vs AUS 2023: Pat Cummins' First Real Test As Captain, Rest Has Been Plain Sailing, Says Allan Border

AFTER suffering two defeats in the ongoing Test series against India, former Australia captain Allan Border feels that this series will be Pat Cummins' 'first real test' in the captaincy role.

For the first time, Pat Cummins is captaining against India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and Australia's consecutive losses have attracted a lot of criticism towards the pacer.

“To me, the fast bowler, it’s always fraught with danger,” Border told Sen Radio about Cummins the fast-bowling captain.

According to Border, Cummins, who bowled only 13 overs in the match that too in the first innings, could have bowled more in the match where Mohammed Shami picked four wickets in the first essay.

“I thought Pat grossly under-bowled himself in that Test match. There were opportunities when things were starting to go stray, particularly in the Indian first innings when we had them on the ropes and they formed a good partnership, a couple of blasts from him running in and bowling some short stuff for two or three overs, I think maybe that’s when the batsman (captain) will have seen it,” Border said.

“People don’t really appreciate how tough it is, it’s a really different place to play the game in the sub-continent. You’ve got to have your wits about you, that’s for sure… when it’s not going right and it’s going south, it goes south very quickly.”

“There is a lot going on, even if you’re the captain in those situations and you’re a batsman. There are other guys out on the field I suppose who could go to the captain and say, ‘mate, why don’t you have a bowl’?” he added.

India retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy after thumping wins in the first two matches of the series.

In the first Test, Australia were bowled out for 177 and 91 while in the second Test they failed to maintain the first-innings lead and were bowled out for 113 as Ravindra Jadeja wreak havoc on day 3 in Delhi.

The veteran cricketer said Cummins is worried about a lot of things which is affecting his performance as a bowler.

"But I just thought this is Pat’s first real test as a captain, the rest has been plain sailing, you go to the sub-continent and all of a sudden you get tested out in all sorts of areas. He’s worried about lots of different things, he forgot about himself bowling I think. That’s what can happen in those situations when your premier fast bowler is your captain,” Border said.

Cummins is headed home after the second Test in New Delhi due to a family reasons and will return to India for the third Test in Indore.