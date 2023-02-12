IND vs AUS 2023: 'Only Thing That Can Allow Warner To Succeed Is To Go Aggressive', Says Aakash Chopra

Reacting to David Warner's struggle against Ravichandran Ashwin, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has said that the Australian opener needs to be more aggressive in order to come out on top against the Indian spinner.

India defeated Australia by innings and 132 runs in the first Test in Nagpur. Ashwin dismissed Warner, who has scored just 11 runs across the innings, for the 11th time in Test cricket.

"It is almost certain that in the remaining six innings of the India vs Australia Test series, Warner will face the new ball against Ashwin. I think Ashwin is in his head pretty much. It is tough when that happens. It is like no matter what you do, Ashwin will get the better of you," Chopra told ESPNcricinfo.

"The only thing that can allow David Warner to succeed is to go aggressive. If you are defending, anyway your confidence is lacking. So, try your luck, come out smashing and with some luck maybe you can come out on top," he added.

Australia will be looking to bounce back after a huge loss in the first Test when the two sides lock horns in the second, starting from February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.