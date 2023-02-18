IND vs AUS 2023: Nathan Lyon Confident Of David Warner's Return For Third Test

Australia's David Warner has been ruled out of the rest of the second test against India after suffering concussion but teammate Nathan Lyon is confident the opener will be fit for the third match in Indore next month.

Warner managed scores of one and 10 in the series opener in Nagpur where Australia were hammered inside three days and made a laboured 15 in the first innings of the second test in Delhi.

During his 44-ball struggle, Warner looked particularly in discomfort against India seamer Mohammed Siraj and copped painful blows on his arm and helmet.

The 36-year-old is now nursing a fractured arm and has been substituted by Matt Renshaw after failing a concussion test.

"Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines," the team said in a statement.

Lyon, whose 5-67 dragged Australia back into the contest despite their modest first-innings 263, said there was enough recovery time for Warner before the third test beginning on March 1.

"When you get injured, concussed or a fracture in the arm, it's never going to be pleasant and your spirits daresay go down a little bit," Lyon told reporters after Australia ended day two with an overall lead of 62 with nine wickets in hand.

"But Davey is Davey, we love having him around the team.

"Talking to the medical staff, I think he could potentially play if he rests the next couple of days.

"We get a decent break in between these test matches. So, if he's recovered well I wouldn't be surprised if you see him out there again to be honest with you."

Warner declared himself "exhausted" even before landing in India and speculation is swirling about his place in the side.

A recalled Travis Head had already made an immediate impact in the second innings in Delhi replacing Warner as Usman Khawaja's opening partner.

Head finished day two on 39 not out after hitting five fours and a six in his fluent 40-ball knock.

"I'm really happy to see him out there competing the way he is at the moment, I thought he was absolutely exceptional," Lyon said of Head.

(This story was originally published by Reuters and has not been edited by Jagran English except for the headline.)