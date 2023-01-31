IND vs AUS 2023: Mitchell Starc Provides BIG Update On His Fitness Ahead Of Nagpur Test

Australian fast bowling spearhead Mitchell Starc on Monday, confirmed that he will not be available for the 1st Test against India to be played on 9th February in Nagpur. Starc missed out on the last test against South Africa after he sustained an injury on his finger during the MCG test.

However, the left-arm pacer is hopeful to play the 2nd test match to be played in Delhi starting 17th February.

During the Cricket Australia's awards, when the host asked the Starc about his fitness, the speedster said: "I am on track... still a couple of weeks and then probably meet the guys in Delhi... after... hopefully, a first Test match win... get myself into training over there."

The first Test is scheduled to take place in Nagpur from February 9-13, and the second in New Delhi from February 17-21.

Besides Starc, Cameron Green is also carrying a finger problem since the Boxing Day Test victory over Proteas. However, Australian coach Andrew McDonald said Green would be given every chance to prove his fitness ahead of the series opener.

"He hasn't been ruled out," McDonald was quoted as saying. "We just want to make sure we set up all our players up for success and there isn't much time left from now to the four-week check-in around his finger to the start of that test match. We'll see how he goes in the build-up and make that decision when we get on the ground in India."

Inputs from IANS