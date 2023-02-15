IND vs AUS 2023: Will Do Everything To Be Fully Available For Selection, Says Mitchell Starc Ahead Of 2nd Test

Australia ace pacer Mitchell Starc is hopeful of playing in the second against India after missing the series opener in Nagpur due to a finger injury.

The pacer said he will every possible thing to make himself available for the second Test in New Delhi which begins on Friday. Australia got thrashed by innings and 132 runs in the first Test of the four-match series.

"There's a few boxes to tick but it's on track … I'd like to be a little further down the road (in the recovery)," Starc told reporters.

"But it's progressing – not as fast as I would have liked, but it's as planned in terms of the medical stuff. I'll do everything I can to be fully available for selection. Then it's a discussion for the rest of the group involved," he added.

"I probably had different expectations coming out of the splint than what is the reality but pushing it today, we'll see how it goes when I wake up tomorrow," Starc said.

"It'll come down to how it reacts by the end of the day, how the medical staff see it, how the selectors and Pat and 'Ronnie' (coach Andrew McDonald) feel about it as well."

The 33-year-old is still recovering from his finger injury but making slight progress with each passing day.

"Still lacking a bit of strength having been in a splint for six weeks. There's still a fair bit of restriction there, it's progressing each day," said Starc.

Star sustained an injury on his while fielding against South Africa in the second Test in December. He has had his finger in a splint for weeks.

He admitted that batting would be uncomfortable and that he would field with a protective cap.

"I don't think (batting will be an issue) so it's going to be uncomfortable but I don't think it's an issue,” he said.

"I think I'll still field with a cap on (the finger), that's what I did in Melbourne (after he initially broke the finger). I don't field myself in slip anyway.”

Talking about the surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here, he said, "Having a look the last couple of days it looks like it's prepared pretty similar (to Nagpur). It looks pretty dry.

"The groundsman said the nets look pretty similar and the two days we trained on were real low and took a lot of turn. If that's an indication, then that's what it's going to be like."