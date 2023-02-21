IND vs AUS 2023: Matthew Hayden Offers To Help Australian Batters To Figure Out Spin 'Woes'

Former Australian great Matthew Hayden has offered to help out Australian batters to figure out their problems against spin bowling. Hayden, who is part of the commentary panel for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has also served as mentor for Pakistan cricket team during the T20 World Cup 2022.

"One hundred per cent, at any time of the day or night, it is given that myself - and I'm sure I speak for anyone else that I represent that would have that kind of influence - would 100 per cent be in," Hayden told The Age and the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Any time I have been asked to do anything I've always said yes at any time of day," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Hayden told the newspapers that he would "definitely not" charge Cricket Australia for his time but wanted the governing body to give current players access to the previous generation.

"You can't alienate them," Hayden said. "If you want the creme de la creme, the very least you can do is respect them. There should be a system if you're in the CA role, how do we get the intellectual property in our players? That's the key."

Hayden, part of Australia's golden generation that included players like Steve Waugh, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, and Glenn McGrath, boasts of a healthy Test record in India, averaging 51.35 in 11 Tests with two centuries and five fifties.

Earlier, former Australian captain Michael Clarke also insisted that Australian team shouldn't look beyond Hayden and Mark Waugh for help because of their prior experience of playing in Indian 'spinner-friendly' conditions.

"Something so simple. You’ve got Matthew Hayden in India at the moment commentating and Mark Waugh as well. They’re at the ground. So it’d be a no-brainer to go to someone like Matthew Hayden, who is a massive sweeper. He’s probably the only Australian batsman that has had success sweeping in India.

He was part of the Australian team led by Gilchrist that ended a three-decade-long wait to win the series in India in 2004.

Inputs from IANS