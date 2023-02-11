IND vs AUS 2023: Lack of Short Balls From Australia Against India Costed Them Feels Mark Waugh

Former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh listed out a couple of reasons after Australia's monumental defeat in the 1st test against India at Nagpur on Saturday. Mark, who is part of the commentary panel insisted that he wanted to see captain Pat Cummins underbowled himself during the test match.

Mark also criticised Australia on the dropped catches during the Indian innings. "The pitch was fresh, it looked like it was spinning a lot more. They got Jadeja out early on. You have got to give credit to Axar Patel and Mohammad Shami, they batted really well. There was a dropped catch for Shami, which was costly. I think from my point of view, Patel batted really well", he said.

"I would have liked to see Pat Cummins bowl a bit more. I don’t think they bowled enough short stuff. When the tail enders start to form a partnership and look comfortable on the crease, I believe it’s worth to roll the dice a little bit.

In the end, the 57-year-old also talked about how lack of short balls helped lower-order Indian batters to occupy the crease.

"I know the surface is slow but never know what you can get out of it. I think Australia only bowled two or three short balls in the entire innings. I think they should have hit the pitch hard and see what happens. Maybe the Australians are guilty of not trying enough and waiting for something to happen, a mistake by the Indian batters maybe", he further added.

India capitalised on the fear of spin in the minds of the Australian batters on a spin-friendly wicket, to bowl them out for 91, their lowest total in India and second lowest ever, winning the first Test by an innings and 132 run defeat in the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.