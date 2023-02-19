ind-vs-aus-2023-kl-rahul-no-longer-vice-captain-in-tests-as-bcci-announces-team-for-remaining-test-and-odi-series

BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) on Sunday, announced the squad for the remaining 3rd and 4th test scheduled to place in Indore and Ahmedabad. With India leading 2-0 in the series, Rohit Sharma-led didn't go for any major changes. However, KL Rahul has been stripped off his vice-captaincy for the remaining tests.

India captain Rohit Sharma will miss the first One-day International against Australia to be played in his hometown Mumbai on March 17 because of some family commitments, BCCI honorary secretary Jay Shah informed on Sunday.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who led India in the last T20-I series against New Zealand, will lead the ODI side in Rohit's absence, Shah said in a release on Sunday.

The selectors also called up left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja after his brilliant bowling in the two Tests against Australia is back after recovering from his injury. Axar Patel and K.L Rahul, who were rested for the New Zealand ODIs, were also brought back as K.S Bharat and Shahbaz Ahmed were left out.

As far as the test side is concerned, the in-form opener Shubman Gill, who struck a double hundred in the first ODI against New Zealand at Hyderabad, along with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have also found their place in the crucial series ahead of this year's ODI World Cup in India.

The second and third ODIs of the series will be played at Visakhapatnam (March 19) and Chennai (March 22).

India's ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

India test squad (3rd and 4th test): Rohit Sharma (Captain), K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.

Inputs from IANS