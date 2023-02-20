IND vs AUS 2023: Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of Tests, Starc-Green Likely To Play In Indore

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the remaining test series scheduled to place in Indore followed by Ahmedabad. This comes as a big jolt to the touring side as they are already trailing 2-0 in the 4-match test series.

With Hazlewood ruled out, there is a good chance that left-arm quick Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green will feature in the playing 11 for the upcoming tests.

Captain Pat Cummins will also be returning to Australia due to a serious family illness but will return in time for the third test, which starts in Indore on March 1. Opening batsman David Warner, who suffered a concussion and a fractured arm after being hit by the ball while batting in the second test, will remain with the squad for further tests.

Any changes to the squad will be announced on Wednesday once the selectors and medical staff have deliberated, a team spokesman said. Australia are 2-0 down in the four-test series after being thrashed by six wickets in the second match in Delhi on Sunday and by an innings and 132 runs in the opener in Nagpur.

Hazlewood missed the first two tests in the series because of the injury he sustained in the third test against South Africa in Sydney in January. His fellow quick Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green also missed the first two matches as both recovered from broken fingers.

Squads:

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Inputs from Reuters