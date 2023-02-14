IND vs AUS 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Unlikely To Make Comeback In ODI Series, Report

Talismanic India bowler Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to mark his much awaited return for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Australia. In a report by PTI, BCCI (Board of Cricket Control in India) is unlikely to rush Bumrah into action due as there is already a potential World Test Championship and ODI World Cup scheduled later in the year.

The World Test Championship final will be played at the Oval in London from June 7-11 and also for the big ODI World Cup in India at the end of the year.

Therefore, there is a possibility that Bumrah will return to play during Mumbai Indians' campaign at the IPL this year where his workload will be monitored.

India captain Rohit Sharma was hopeful of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah recovering from his injuries and playing in the last two Tests against Australia at home in March. At the same time, Rohit warned against rushing the right-arm fast-bowler into competitive cricketing action.

After recovering from a back injury sustained in September which kept him out of the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup, Bumrah was set to join the Indian team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

But he was withdrawn on the eve of the ODI series opener, with the BCCI citing the need for him to build bowling resilience, calling the decision a precautionary measure. Understandably, the Indian team management is cautious about Bumrah's fitness, especially with the 2023 ODI World Cup set to be held in the country in October and November.