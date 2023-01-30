IND vs AUS 2023: Ian Healy On Lack Of Quality Preparation Before Series, Says It's Disappointing

Former Australian player Ian Healy reckons that no practice match before the first test match on 9th February does not set a great precedent for test cricket. Healy also talked about the lack of trust between cricket playing nations a reason for no practice test.

"We've gathered our spinners in Sydney for strategic talks (on replica India surfaces)... we no longer trust that the requested facilities will be provided for a nation. We've been part of this shenanigan too by the way... when we're over (in England) we spend our time whinging about weakened County teams that England put up as our opposition before the series."

"Our focus in cricket has shifted from creating opportunities and experiences for our best up and coming cricketers... now we deny touring teams quality preparation before very highly anticipated series and I don't like it. It's disappointing to watch such dismantling of trust between cricket's nations and it needs to stop," said Healy on SENQ's Pat and Heals radio show.

Australia have adopted a no tour match policy since their tour of Pakistan last year, and is being continued for their all-important Test tour to India, played for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Healy remarked that he would like to see a three-day tour match happen during a week-long interval between the second and third Test in New Delhi (February 17-21) and Dharamshala (March 1-5). "Touring teams seem to all struggle these days and here we go again, we're going to India without a whole lot of Indian practice under our belts, let alone England later in the year where we haven't won since 2001."

"In India they're hoping everything will click and the squad freshens up with net practice... our coaching staff are content with this and I'll trust them for now, I would, however, like to see a tour match between the second and third Test in India... I'd love to see a three-day game so that our seven reserves (in the 18-man squad) we've got over there can have a good hit out."

The series against Australia is of extreme importance for India, as a spot in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC), to be held in June 2023, is at stake.

Inputs from IANS