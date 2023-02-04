IND vs AUS 2023: Hosts Add Washington, Sai Kishore Among 4 Spinners As Net Bowlers Ahead Of Nagpur Test

Washington Sundar has played four Tests for India and is a regular feature in Men In Blue's white-ball squad. (Photo: ANI)

India are in no mood to give any chance to the visiting side in the upcoming four-match Test series starting from February 9. Ahead of the first Test in Nagpur, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added four spinners including Washington Sundar as net bowlers to assist the Test squad.

According to BCCI sources, Saurabh Kumar, a 29-year-old left-arm spinner from Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Chahar, a 23-year-old leg-spinner from Rajasthan and R Sai Kishore (26), another left-arm spinner who plays for Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and Gujarat Titans in the IPL, have joined the squad, Cricbuzz reported.

Indian team has begun their preparations in Nagpur on Friday as the whole squad assembled for the brief camp before the opening Test at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Interestingly, Sundar was part of the Indian side that defeated Australia 2-1 at their home in 2020-21 tour. The all-rounder made his debut in that tour and played a huge role in India's win in the final Test of the series. He contributed 84 runs in the match and also scalped four wickets.

Sundar played his last Test match against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in March 2021.

India already have four experienced spinners -- Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja -- in their squad. The BCCI, national selectors, and team management haven't considered the necessity for additional pacers for practice sessions. Some local bowlers are reportedly employed by the team management in nets.

India are scheduled to have practice at two venues in Nagpur -- the old and new Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) grounds. The historic ground, in the center of the city, hosted the Friday night net session.

India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.