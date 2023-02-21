IND vs AUS 2023: Harbhajan Singh Trolls Australia, Says 'Even If It Was A 10-match Series..'

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh came down heavily on Australia courtesy of their no-show against India in the first two tests. Harbhajan, who himself has been a veteran spinner, even went to make a prediction stating that there is no doubt that India will cleansweep Australia 4-0. He went on to add that even if this series (Border Gavaskar Trophy) was a 10-match affair, Australia would have gone 10-0.

While speaking to India Today, Harbhajan pointed out visitors' negative mindset with confusion around him. "Australia practiced against Ravichandran Ashwin's duplicate, but I feel the Australian team itself is a duplicate one. Their mindset is such that they are only focusing on negative things. They created so much confusion that they lost the game even before the first ball was bowled. It doesn't seem like they have done any preparation for this tour. Looking at their performance, I think the only thing they practiced was getting out, he said.

The 42-year-old reasoned that as Australia do not possess any firepower, a 4-0 whitewash is on the cards for them.

"I have absolutely no doubt that India will win 4-0. Even if it was a 10-match series, India would beat Australia 10-0 because this Australian team doesn't have any firepower. If there is something on the pitch, they throw their wickets from the dressing room itself," Harbhajan elaborated.

Rohit Sharma-led side have been clinical in the first two tests beating Australia under three days in both matches courtesy of some brilliant bowling from spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.