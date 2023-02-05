IND vs AUS 2023: From Rishabh Pant To Ajinkya Rahane; Top BGT 2021 Stars Who Will Miss The Test Series

The Border Gavaskar 2021 series was a breakthrough moment for India in multiple ways. A bruised and battered young brigade missing the services of their regular captain against a fearsome Australian line-up at their turf and beating them 2-1 was a remarkable feat. However, the upcoming series is different for the hosts in so many ways.

First and foremost, most of the players who were instrumental in winning that series are missing from the 2023 India squad. Check out some of the key players here:

Shardul Thakur: India needed a fast bowling all-rounder for the Gabba test match and Shardul Thakur matched the fit perfectly. With 69 runs and 7 wickets in the match, the Maharashtra-lad was unbelievable. However in 2023, with the kind of pitches that are anticipated, Shardul might not have made the playing 11.

Washington Sundar: No one will ever forget Sundar's contribution in the last test and his incredible 100-run partnership along with Shardul. He also picked up crucial wickets at times to break the partnership. In 2023, with four spinners - Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep and Axar already in the squad, Sundar would not have made the playing 11 as well.

Ajinkya Rahane: The captain marvel who donned the captaincy hat after Virat Kohli's departure after 1st test, missed out in 2023 due to the fact that he was out of contention for selection. However, Rahane did display signs of return to form with his performance in Ranji trophy.

Rishabh Pant: Probably, the biggest sigh of relief for Australia is the absence of Rishabh Pant in the playing 11. He is the one who can turn the match on his head with his attacking approach. He missed the cut in 2023 because he is undergoing rehabilitation after a life threatning accident on the cusp of new year.

India will face Australia for the first test in Nagpur starting on 9th February.