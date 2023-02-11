OPEN IN APP

    IND vs AUS 2023: Former India Cricketers Shower Huge Praises As India Beat Australia By An Innings And 132 Runs

    After trailing by 223 runs on a spin-friendly wicket, Australia could only manage a meagre 91 runs in the 2nd innings.

    By Vishal Pushkar
    Sat, 11 Feb 2023 04:23 PM (IST)
    India capitalised on the fear of spin in the minds of the Australian batters on a spin-friendly wicket, to bowl them out for 91, their lowest total in India and second lowest ever, winning the first Test by an innings and 132 run defeat in the first Test at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

    India thus took a 1-0 lead in the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, setting themselves for the 3-0 win they need to comfortably seal their Berth in the World Test Championships Final to be held later this year at the Oval in London.

    Former India cricketers Wasim Jaffer, Venkatesh Prasad, Aakash Chopra and Munaf Patel heaped huge praises on India cricket team after the dominant win. See tweets here: 


    After trailing by 223 runs on a spin-friendly wicket, Australia could only manage a meagre 91 runs in the 2nd innings. With left handers being easy meat on a day 3 wicket, Ravichandran Ashwin displayed his masterclass to run through a top-order who looked visibly fighting the demons in their head while batting.

    Apart from Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami took 2 wickets each to end the proceedings. Axar Patel also managed to get a wicket apart from a splendid batting effort earlier in the day.

     

     

