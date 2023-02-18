IND vs AUS 2023: Enraged Virat Kohli's Reaction Goes Viral Post Unlucky LBW Dismissal, Watch

Talismanic batter Virat Kohli missed out on an another opportunity to score big in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series as he got out to a 'controversial' 3rd umpire decision. Kohli, who bailed out India from a difficult position in the 1st session, was given out LBW as debutant Matthew Kuhnemann got him out.

After seeing multiple replays to and fro, TV umpire Richard Illingworth concluded that the ball hit the pad first and Kohli had to return to the pavilion courtesy of the umpire's call, falling six runs short of his fifty at his home ground and stared towards on-field umpire Nitin Menon too while on his walk towards the dressing room, with the vociferous crowd falling silent.

Kohli was also spotted very unhappy on watching his wicket's replay from the dressing room. Batting coach Vikram Rathour and head coach Rahul Dravid also looked very unhappy with the on-field umpire's decision. Check out the reaction here:

As per law 36.2.2 of the MCC Laws of Cricket, it says "In assessing point 36.1.3, if the ball makes contact with the striker's person and bat simultaneously, this shall be considered as the ball having first touched the bat."

Former Indian cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Abhinav Mukund opined that Kohli was unlucky to be given out lbw for 44. "That wasn't out to me. Too much doubt in there," tweeted Jaffer.

"Didn't Virat get out like this against SL at home last year? Both times I felt it was not out. Firstly it hit the bat, let's not even get into how unlucky he is with the umpire's call. Was shaping up nicely. India in a bit of trouble," commented Mukund.

Coming to the match, India finished on 262/10 in 83.3 overs handing over a 1-run lead to Australia. Axar Patel top scored with 74 while Nathan Lyon picked up a fifer to dent India in the 1st innings.

