IND vs AUS 2023: 'There Will Be Just One Change In India's XI': Dinesh Karthik Feels Shubman Gill Will Replace KL Rahul In 3rd Test

India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik feels that struggling opener KL Rahul will lose his spot in the playing XI for the third Test against Australia. He further added that Shubman Gill will get the reward for his consistent form in Indore Test.

Rahul has been under the scanner after a series of low scores in the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The opening batter scored 20, 17 and 1 in the three innings of the series so far. The dismal run cost him the vice-captaincy role for the remaining two Tests of the series but he was retained in the squad.

"He also knows for a fact that if he’s going to be dropped for the next match, which is pretty much an eventuality, it is not because of the one innings, it is because of what has transpired in the last five-six Test matches. He is a class player. He is very good in all formats. At this point, I don’t think it’s the technique, it’s what is happening between the ears. He might need some time away from the game. Come back fresh for the ODIs," Karthik told Cricbuzz on Rahul's current form.

Karthik further said every player has been in this situation when they struggle to score runs and everyone has a way to deal with it.

“This is a professional world, you’ve got to deal with those sorrowful moments but as a player when I look at what he has gone through. When you get out that way knowing very well this could have been your last innings. It has happened to me when you go into the dressing room, quietly walk into the toilet, and shed a tear or two. It’s not a nice feeling because there’s not much you can do,” Karthik further added.

The 37-year-old believes that Rahul will make a strong come back strong when he return for the ODIs against Australia. Karthik suggested Gill's name to replace Rahul in the squad as the former is enjoying the purple patch in limited-overs cricket.

Gill bagged the ICC Player of the Month award for January after finishing the three-match ODI series against New Zealand on a high including a double ton. He accumulated 360 runs in the series which is the joint-highest ever for anyone in a three-match bilateral ODI series, equalling Babar Azam’s record against the West Indies in 2016-17.

“Temporarily for the moment, I will have to go with Shubman Gill. He batted beautifully. There will be just one change in the India XI (for the third Test). I felt bad for KL Rahul. He has been under the scanner. But One thing is for sure, KL will come back strongly and when he does, there are not too many right-handed batters who can match him with the quality and range of shots," Karthik said.

India lead the four-match series by 2-0 after outclassing Australia in Nagpur and New Delhi respectively. The third Test between India and Australia will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1.