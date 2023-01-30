IND vs AUS 2023: Dinesh Karthik Cheeky Reply To Marnus Labuschagne's Packing 'Few KG Of Coffee' Tweet For India Tour Goes Viral, See Tweet

Australia will tour India for the four-match Test series Border Gavaskar Trophy followed by three ODIs. The first Test between India and Australia will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha (Nagpur) from February 9.

By JE Sports Desk
Mon, 30 Jan 2023 02:11 PM IST
Minute Read
IND vs AUS 2023: Dinesh Karthik Cheeky Reply To Marnus Labuschagne's Packing 'Few KG Of Coffee' Tweet For India Tour Goes Viral, See Tweet
India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik (Photo: ANI)

As the Test series between India and Australia is inching closer, the buzz around the players is getting real. Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne shared a picture in which he can be seen packing coffee bags for the upcoming tour of India.

Taking to Twitter Labuschagne wrote, "Just a few KG of coffee on its way to. Guess how many bags?"

India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik took a dig at the Australian batter and wrote a cheeky comment on the post.

Reacting to the post, Karthik wrote, "You get great coffee in india too mate."

See fans reactions here: 

Australia will tour India for the four-match Test series Border Gavaskar Trophy followed by three ODIs. The first Test between India and Australia will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha (Nagpur) from February 9.

Ajinkya Rahane-led India won the series 2-1 in 2020-21 in Australia and are the defending champions thanks to Rishabh Pant's ferocious batting in the tour.

This time in home conditions, Pant will miss the series due to injuries he sustained in the fatal car crash on December 30 last year. However, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will join the squad after a long injury spell on the sidelines while pacer Jasprit Bumrah is expected to be available for the third and fourth Test of the series.

Also Read
WI-W vs IN-W T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Women T20I Tri-Series:..
WI-W vs IN-W T20I Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Women T20I Tri-Series:..

Recently, Jadeja announced his return with a stunning seven-wicket haul for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy clash.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.