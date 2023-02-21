IND vs AUS 2023: David Warner Ruled Out Of Remaining Tests Due To Elbow Fracture

Australia opener David Warner has been ruled out of the remaining Tests against India due to his elbow fracture. The batter will return home to Sydney to nurse his injury before returning to India for three-match ODI series later in March.

"David Warner has been ruled out of the test tour of India and will return home," CA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Warner was struck on the elbow in the second Test in Delhi and sustained a hairline fracture.

"After further assessment, he will require a period of rehabilitation which will preclude any further involvement in the remainder of the Test series.

"It is currently anticipated that he will return to India for the three One-Day Internationals which follow the Test Series."

In the second Test in Delhi, Warner was hit on his elbow by Mohammed Siraz's bouncer and even got treatment on the field from team physio. Again in the innings he received a blow on his helmet and later suffered delayed concussion symptoms and was subbed out of the Test match.

Matt Renshaw came in for Warner's concussion substitute for the remainder of the match.

Warner had a dismal run in the first two Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The left-handed accumulated 26 runs in the three innings.

Warner's absence is a big blow to Australia after losing Josh Hazlewood for the rest of the series.

In Warner's absence, Travis Head will likely to open the innings along with Usman Khawaja.

Australia trail the four-match series by 0-2 after losing first two Tests in Nagpur and Delhi respectively. The third Test will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore from March 1.