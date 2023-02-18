IND vs AUS 2023: David Warner Ruled Out Of 2nd Test Due To Concussion, Matt Renshaw Named Substitute

Australian opener David Warner has been ruled out of the 2nd test due after suffering concussion on the opening day of the 2nd test match between India and Australia on Friday. Warner, who got struck on the helmet by a delivery from Mohammed Siraj, will be replaced by another left-hander Matthew Renshaw.

It is noteworthy that Renshaw will bat as a concussion substitute in the 2nd innings of the ongoing test match at the Arun Jaitley stadium.

Earlier in the morning, Australia survived a fiery opening spell from Mohammed Siraj to get a 50-run opening partnership. But India bounced back courtesy of Ashwin, Jadeja and Shami. After Shami conceded four byes down leg on the first ball of the session, he had Warner trapped lbw in the opening over.

Warner was kept on a tight leash by Ashwin bowling from round the wicket. Though he was using his feet to counter the ace off-spinner, Warner was still all at sea as Ashwin found turn, bounce and grip. But he managed to get off the mark on his 21st delivery.

While Warner punched Siraj through the gap at cover, Khawaja was delightful in dancing down the pitch to loft Ashwin over mid-off for six. Though Shami and Siraj asked tough questions of the openers, Khawaja and Warner managed to get a couple of boundaries in a 50-run partnership for the opening stand.