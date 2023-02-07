IND vs AUS 2023: Cricket Fans School Cricket Australia On '36 All-out' Video Before The Series, See Tweets

Rishabh Pant and Josh Hazlewood in a still from the Gabba test. (Credits: Twitter)

THE 2021 Border Gavaskar Trophy is, undoubtedly, among the best series that have been played in the history of test cricket. The scoreline of 2-1 in the favour of India in no way represents how thrilling this series turned out to be. It all started in Adelaide (Day night test) where the visitors got bowled for just 36 runs in the 2nd innings.

On Monday, Cricket Australia posted a video of the highlights of the 36-all out, which was also India's lowest total in test cricket, on their official twitter account. Check out the video:

All out for 36 😳



The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on Thursday! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Uv08jytTS7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2023

However, the video didn't go down well with Indian cricket fans as they bashed Cricket Australia for doing this on purpose indicating 'mind games' before the start of the test series. Check out some reactions here:

And ended with 2-1 losshttps://t.co/m7XJ1rIYHn — The Greatest Ever in Cricket🏏 (@crictalk007) February 6, 2023

This kalesh before a big series is needed

Thank you admin https://t.co/vuWcIGcNDE — Cover drive (@Viratkafan23) February 6, 2023

Winning Test series in Australia twice in a row is not everyone's cup of tea.! India did it & after this all this 36 India still win the Border Gavaskar Trophy too.! https://t.co/0LGVsgCSZz pic.twitter.com/S3ZdaW4j7Q — Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) February 6, 2023

Ended with this🤣🤣🤣

Ask Justin Langer about 2021 BGT

He will explain to you better... https://t.co/G8e0Epscx9 pic.twitter.com/MroLznovrX — Smruti Ranjan(बालक) (@SmrutiR_09) February 6, 2023

Climax was written by Rishabh pant ❤️ https://t.co/XzVYbePpCv pic.twitter.com/MdP50YsWzw

— Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) February 6, 2023

India will battle it out against Australia for a 4-match test series starting February 9th at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. The test series will be followed by a 3-match ODI series.