IND vs AUS 2023: Cricket Fans School Cricket Australia On '36 All-out' Video Before The Series, See Tweets

The video didn't go down well with Indian cricket fans as they bashed Cricket Australia for doing this on purpose indicating 'mind games' before the start of the test series.

By JE Sports Desk
Tue, 07 Feb 2023 11:01 AM IST
Minute Read
Rishabh Pant and Josh Hazlewood in a still from the Gabba test. (Credits: Twitter)

THE 2021 Border Gavaskar Trophy is, undoubtedly, among the best series that have been played in the history of test cricket. The scoreline of 2-1 in the favour of India in no way represents how thrilling this series turned out to be. It all started in Adelaide (Day night test) where the visitors got bowled for just 36 runs in the 2nd innings. 

On Monday, Cricket Australia posted a video of the highlights of the 36-all out, which was also India's lowest total in test cricket, on their official twitter account. Check out the video:

 

However, the video didn't go down well with Indian cricket fans as they bashed Cricket Australia for doing this on purpose indicating 'mind games' before the start of the test series. Check out some reactions here:

 

India will battle it out against Australia for a 4-match test series starting February 9th at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. The test series will be followed by a 3-match ODI series.

