IND vs AUS 2023: Cricket Fans School Cricket Australia On '36 All-out' Video Before The Series, See Tweets

Tue, 07 Feb 2023 11:01 AM IST
THE 2021 Border Gavaskar Trophy is, undoubtedly, among the best series that have been played in the history of test cricket. The scoreline of 2-1 in the favour of India in no way represents how thrilling this series turned out to be. It all started in Adelaide (Day night test) where the visitors got bowled for just 36 runs in the 2nd innings.
On Monday, Cricket Australia posted a video of the highlights of the 36-all out, which was also India's lowest total in test cricket, on their official twitter account. Check out the video:
All out for 36 😳— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2023
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy starts on Thursday! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Uv08jytTS7
However, the video didn't go down well with Indian cricket fans as they bashed Cricket Australia for doing this on purpose indicating 'mind games' before the start of the test series. Check out some reactions here:
And ended with 2-1 losshttps://t.co/m7XJ1rIYHn— The Greatest Ever in Cricket🏏 (@crictalk007) February 6, 2023
This kalesh before a big series is needed— Cover drive (@Viratkafan23) February 6, 2023
Thank you admin https://t.co/vuWcIGcNDE
Winning Test series in Australia twice in a row is not everyone's cup of tea.! India did it & after this all this 36 India still win the Border Gavaskar Trophy too.! https://t.co/0LGVsgCSZz pic.twitter.com/S3ZdaW4j7Q— Deep Point (@ittzz_spidey) February 6, 2023
Ended with this🤣🤣🤣— Smruti Ranjan(बालक) (@SmrutiR_09) February 6, 2023
Ask Justin Langer about 2021 BGT
He will explain to you better... https://t.co/G8e0Epscx9 pic.twitter.com/MroLznovrX
Remind me how did this series end #INDvsAUS #BGT2023 https://t.co/Ke0kjbm8ie— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) February 6, 2023
Climax was written by Rishabh pant ❤️ https://t.co/XzVYbePpCv pic.twitter.com/MdP50YsWzw
— Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) February 6, 2023
India will battle it out against Australia for a 4-match test series starting February 9th at the VCA stadium in Nagpur. The test series will be followed by a 3-match ODI series.