IND vs AUS 2023: My Dream Is To Win WTC Final For Indian Team, Says Cheteshwar Pujara Ahead Of His 100th Test

India's resilient batter Chesteshwar Pujara will play his 100th Test match on Friday and will become the 13th Indian to reach the three-figure mark in red-ball cricket. It has been a 13-year-long journey for Pujara to achieve this feat and contains a lot of hard work and grit.

Keeping aside the personal milestones, India's dependable member of the Test side has a dream to lift the World Test Championship (WTC) trophy for his country.

"I am glad to be playing my 100th Test, but at the same time, we are in the middle of an important series so hopefully, we win this Test and move on and win another Test which will ensure we qualify for the WTC Finals. Yes, my dream is to win that WTC Final for the Indian team. Hopefully, once we qualify, we'll look towards that," Pujara said on the eve of his 100th Test in New Delhi.

Remembering his father's contribution to his career, the experienced batter added, "My father has played a very important role in my cricketing career. He's someone who has coached me from the time I was a child. He is very excited and he is going to be here tomorrow. Even my wife has been very supportive. In a cricketer's life, family support is very important. I am very thankful to my family and my friends. There's a lot to achieve but I am definitely satisfied."

Recalling his red-ball journey, the 35-year-old said sticking to his strengths and being mentally strong has helped him to continue for a long in the format.

"Certainly, it was challenging, but the most important part is you need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself. I know how I got success in the first five-seven years for what I have done and I can't change my game, but obviously, you can fine-tune and add things to your game. But you can't change your entire game," Pujara said.

"Each and every player has a different style. What I have learnt in all these years is to stick to your strengths and you need to back that and I have added few shots to my game in last couple of years and continuing to grow as a cricketer," he added.

Playing county cricket for Sussex and representing Saurashtra in domestic cricket has helped Pujara in attempting new shots and he is open to play unorthodox cricket.

"As a cricketer, having played white-ball cricket... it has helped me while playing for Saurashtra and against Sussex I tried playing sweep shots against fast bowlers and paddle scoop as well."

"That has opened my mindset and I want to implement these in Test, you are little more open-minded and flexible and that has helped me even in last series against Bangladesh, and when we needed to accelerate and I had to play few shots, I could do that.

"I have been a little more open minded and flexible to changes and adapt to situations and be open to changes in technique," Pujara said.

The right-handed batter shared his way of shutting out the outside noise which affects most players personally at times in their careers.

"I do a little bit of meditation, yoga and pranayama because it is necessary to shut the outside noise. It is easy to say that but, to do that, you need to be mentally strong and sometimes detach yourself to what's spoken outside.

"Shut out even if it's positive news. I don't read newspaper or check social media and that's important," he concluded.

The second Test between India and Australia will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from Friday.