IND vs AUS 2023: Check Wicket-by-Wicket Analysis Of The Monumental Australian Collapse On Day 3

Here's an analysis of all the 9-wickets which fell during the 1st session.

By Vishal Pushkar
Sun, 19 Feb 2023 02:32 PM (IST)
Ravindra Jadeja's produced his best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket (7/42) along with Ravichandran Ashwin's spin masterclass to help India defeat Australia by six wickets in the second Test within three days to take 2-0 lead in the four-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Sunday.

In a session, where action happened at a frenetic pace, left-arm spinner Jadeja took seven wickets (7/42) while off-spinner Ashwin picked three wickets (3/59) to send Australia crashing to 113 all out in their second innings, 30 minutes before lunch happened. Here's an analysis of all the 9-wickets which fell during the 1st session.

1. Travis Head (65/2)

The first wicket of day 3 went to Ravichandran Ashwin as Travis Head edged one to the wicket-keeper KS Bharat.

2. Steve Smith (85/3)

Ashwin got his 2nd wicket when Steve Smith tried to sweep big off him. But the ball stayed low, and turned in from outside the off-stump to hit him in front of stumps.

3. Marnus Labuschagne (95/4)

From the other end, Jadeja struck by castling Labuschagne with an arm-ball that kept low and with the right-handed batter on backfoot, the ball skid through to take out the off-stump.

4. Matthew Renshaw (95/5)

David Warner's concussion substitute Matthew Renshaw fell lbw to Ashwin while going for an expansive sweep.

5. Peter Handscomb (95/6)

Peter Handscomb, who made 72 not out in the first innings, came forward for a drive off Jadeja. But the ball turned and took the outside edge to Virat Kohli for a sharp first slip catch.

6. Pat Cummins (95/7)

On the very next ball, Pat Cummins tried to slog-sweep off Jadeja, but was castled for a golden duck.

7. Alex Carey (110/8)

Alex Carey became Jadeja's fifth victim when he missed the ball on his pre-mediated reverse-sweep, and saw his leg-stump being knocked over.

8. Nathan Lyon (113/9)

Nathan Lyon, who trusted his defence initially, dragged the ball onto his stumps while playing a shot with tentative footwork.

9. Matthew Kuhnemann (113/10)

Matthew Kuhnemann chopped one to the stumps off a reverse sweep ending the Australian innings on 113.

Brief scores: Australia 263 and 113 in 31.3 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) lost to India 262 in 83.3 overs and 118/4 in 28.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 31, Cheteshwar Pujara 31 not out; Nathan Lyon 2/49, Todd Murphy 1/22) by six wickets.

