IND vs AUS 2023: Check Out Full Schedule, Squads, Venues & Injury News | Border Gavaskar Trophy

IT will be no less than a spectable when Australia (No.1 Test team) will battle it out against India in their home for a 4-match test series followed by 3-match ODI series. The series will begin on 9th February at the VCA stadium in Nagpur.

Here, from full schedule to squad, check all you need to know about the upcoming series between India and Australia:

Full Schedule

India vs Australia: 4-match Test Series

February 9-13 - 1st Test, Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

February 17-21 - 2nd Test, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

March 1-5 - 3rd Test, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

March 9-13 - 4th Test, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs Australia: 3-match ODI Series

March 17 - 1st ODI, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

March 19 - 2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

March 22 - 3rd ODI, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

IND vs AUS Full Squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav. (Ravindra Jadeja will be added to the squad subject to fitness report)

Note: Shreyas Iyer has not recovered from his injury yet.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Note: Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc are recovering from their respective injuries.