IND vs AUS 2023 | 'Banters Will Keep Coming From Australian Camp': Ashwin Retort To Ian Healy's 'Fair Wicket' Comment

Australia are famous for their verbal volleys on and off the cricket field. Ahead of the Test series against India, the former and current Aussie players have started making statements on the Indian team to create psychological pressure on the hosts.

Former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy had said if India produce 'fair wickets' that will support batters initially and help spinners later then visitors have a chance to win.

“I think if they produce fair Indian wickets, that are good batting wickets, to start with, (that) probably spin and spin pretty consistently but spin a long way late in the match … we (Australia) win,” Healy had said on ‘SENQ Breakfast’.

Commenting on the same Ashwin, on his YouTube channel said: "Anyway, an Australian broadcaster and former player Ian Healy has given a few gems before the BGT (Border Gavaskar Trophy). He has given a few statements that say 'India will make sure the Australians feel uncomfortable in India. I don't believe that they will give us wickets that will look even slightly closer to what we will actually get during a game'. So he has said that Australia's approach is only correct."

The ace spinner further pointed out that Australians are adding spark to the Border Gavaskar Trophy and these banters will go on.

"The support staff might have given their opinion, but Ian Healy's quote has set a spark with this take. It's the Border-Gavaskar Trophy guys. So we need this spark, right? (The) banters will keep coming from the Australian camp for sure. We saw what Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja had to say. Even Marnus Labuschagne and Matt Renshaw have said some controversial things," Ashwin added.

The first Test of the series will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from February 9. Delhi will host the second Test (February 17-21) while Dharamshala (March 1-5) and Ahmedabad (March 9-13) will host the final two Tests of the series.