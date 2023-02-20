OPEN IN APP

IND vs AUS 2023: Axar Patel's Cheeky Remark On Ravindra Jadeja's Bowling Wins The Internet, Video

The 34-year-old scalped seven wickets and scored 70 runs in the first Test and he picked up 10 wickets, including a career-best of 7/42 in the second innings.

By Vishal Pushkar
Mon, 20 Feb 2023 03:48 PM (IST)
ind-vs-aus-2023-axar-patels-cheeky-remark-on-ravindra-jadejas-bowling-wins-the-internet-video

Bowling all-rounders Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja engaged in a banter after the conclusion of 2nd test between India and Australia on Sunday. In an interview posted by BCCI.tv, Axar asked whether "Jadeja bowled well just to keep him away from the bowling crease." apart from congratulating him for his match-winning performance.

The 34-year-old scalped seven wickets and scored 70 runs in the first Test in Nagpur and he picked up 10 wickets, including a career-best of 7/42 in the second innings of the Delhi Test.

"Sir, I am not getting a bowl. Are you bowling like this so that Axar doesn't get a chance to bowl?" Axar jokingly asked Jadeja in a video posted by BCCI.TV on Twitter. Check out the video here:

Replying to the question, Jadeja said: "They (the Australians) prefer playing the sweep and reverse sweep. My effort was to bowl stump to stump. If they miss and the ball stays low, then the ball is bound to hit the stumps. That's what happened today when five balls hit the stumps."

On the other hand, Axar has been sensational with the bat, chipping in with match-defining knocks lower down the order. He scored 84 in the first Test in Nagpur and made a crucial 74-runs, establishing a 114-run stand with Ashwin (37) for the eighth wicket to take India close to Australia's first-innings total.

Also Read
'I Have Nothing Against KL Rahul': Venkatesh Prasad Lambasts Aakash Chopra's 'Personal Agenda' Remark

Showering praise on Axar's batting, Jadeja said: "It's okay that you are not getting a bowl. But when you are batting, it looks like you are batting on a different pitch. It literally feels like there are no demons on the pitch when you are batting.

"It feels like the Australian bowlers are ordinary when you're batting and it doesn't look like the pitch has turn and low bounce."

Also Read
SA-W vs BAN-W T20I Dram11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Captain, Vice Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Match 20 In Cape Town 10:30 PM IST February 21, Tuesday

With the six-wicket win on Sunday in the second Test, India held an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series. The third Test of the series will take place from March 1 to 5 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

 

Inputs from IANS

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.