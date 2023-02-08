IND vs AUS 2023: Australian Experts Blame India Of 'Pitch Doctoring' In Nagpur, Ask ICC To Intervene

The pitch was watered thoroughly before being rolled only in the center and receiving further watering outside the left-hander's leg stump. (Photo: @beastieboy07 Twitter)

A day ahead of the opening Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia in Nagpur, Aussies experts have labelled 'pitch-doctoring' allegations on the hosts after the curator's treatment to the wicket on Tuesday.

The curators of the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha revealed the pitch of the opening Test on Tuesday and Australian batters Steve Smith and Marnus Labischagne had a look at it. Pictures of Australian members having a look at the pitch went viral on the internet.

Later in the day, the pitch was watered thoroughly before being rolled only in the center and receiving further watering outside the left-hander's leg stump.

Australian experts alleged that this was done keeping in mind that visitors have six left-handers in their top eight.

Senior cricket expert Robert Craddock said on SEN’s podcast, "It’s a multi-toned pitch. The classic saying about pitches is, ‘Oh, it’s the same for everyone”.

“When the Gabba pitch too much grass was left on it, people were saying, ‘Yes, it was not a great wicket, but it was the same everyone. But you can’t say that about this pitch, Australia has six left-handers in their top eight, so if you start multi-preparing parts of the deck that’s straight-up pitch doctoring, it’s poor,” he said.

According to former Australia all-rounder Simon O'Donnell, if the International Cricket Council (ICC) feels anything isn't right, they should intervene and look into the situation.

"The ICC should step in and do something about it, if they think it's not right. If they think the pitch is not right, there'll be an ICC referee at the game and the ICC will be watching this game. But there's so many when it comes to India, we have all of these discussions, and nothing seems to happen.

"If they really think there's a pitch here that doesn't play to the normal standards of test cricket and the characteristics of this ground, then the ICC need to do something," he added.

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie told SEN WA Breakfast, “I think the Indian curators are looking at a way for India to have an advantage. They potentially think spin will play a huge role and that for the best chance to beat Australia will be to play to their strength.”