IND vs AUS 2023: Australia Collapse On Day 3 As India Take 2nd Test By 6 Wickets To Go 2-0 Up

THE Indian spin-twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja put together an incredible partnership to fuel a monumental collapse of the Australian batting line-up on Day 3 to power hosts to a 6-wicket win. With an extremely rigid batting plan, the visitors couldn't help but sweep on every delivery to escape the wrath of Jadeja and Ashwin.

Australia got bundled out on 113 in 31.1 overs with Jadeja picking up a 7-wicket haul supported by Ravichandran Ashwin who took the first wicket on Day 3. India were given a target of 115 as Cheteshwar Pujara-KS Bharat guided the side home with 6 wickets to spare.

In a session where action happened on a frenetic pace, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja registered his best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket by taking seven wickets (7/42) while off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets (3/59) to send Australia crashing to 113 all out in their second innings, 30 minutes before lunch happened.

India captain Rohit Sharma began the chase of 115 by driving the ball wide of mid-on for a boundary off Matthew Kuhnemann in the opening over. But in the next over, he lost his opening partner KL Rahul in an unlucky fashion. Rahul flicked well to the right of short leg, but the ball lobbed up in the air after hitting the top of forward short leg's pad and the keeper took an easy catch.

On the other hand, Rohit had exquisite timing in whipping an overpitched delivery off Kuhnemann between deep mid-wicket and long-on. He, unbeaten on 12, and Cheteshwar Pujara, at one not out, ensured India didn't lose any more wickets till lunch arrived. India now need 101 more runs to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Earlier, starting the Day 3, Ashwin set up the collapse with his 3/59, before Jadeja ran through the Australian batting line-up. Five out of Jadeja's seven wickets were clean bowled, giving him his second ten-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Brief scores: India 262 in 83.3 overs and 115/4 in 26 overs beat Australia 263 and 113 in 31.3 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) by 6 wickets