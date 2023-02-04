IND vs AUS 2023: Australia Can Win This Series As Vulnerable India Will Rely Heavily On Virat Kohli, Says Greg Chappell

Former Australia skipper Greg Chappell feels that Australia will win the series as India are vulnerable at home conditions and will rely heavily on star batter Virat Kohli in the absence of injured Rishabh Pant. Former skipper Kohli will be India's main cog in the batting line-up.

India and Australia will face off each other in four-match Test series commencing in Nagpur from February 9. India are the current champions of the Border Gavaskar Trophy after defeating Australia 2-1 in Down Under in the 2020-21 tour.

Wicketkeeper batter Pant played a huge role in India's wins in the series both with the bat and behind the stumps too. This time, Pant will miss the series as he is healing from injuries sustained in the fatal car accident. Apart from Pant, India's premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah is also ruled out of the first two Tests.

"Australia can win this series. India are more vulnerable at home than they have been for some time due to injuries to key players like Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. They will rely heavily on Virat Kohli," Chappell wrote in an article for 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

"Australia must take wickets at regular intervals. Partnerships are the key, so they must prevent India from building them. To win, Australia must get wickets with the new ball. As the ball gets softer, they must bowl frugally and then reverse-swing the old ball," he added.

The veteran cricketer labelled that spin will be a lethal weapon on Indian tracks but backed pace-batting all-rounder Cameron Green in the playing 11.

"Spin is more of a weapon in India than in Australia, but we must always play our four best bowlers plus Green. With Green in doubt for the first Test, it will be hard to get the team balance right. The choice of who is the second spinner will be critical," Chappell said.

"On good batting wickets, Mitch Swepson should be the choice. Should the pitches favour spin, which is more likely, I expect Ashton Agar to get the nod because finger spin is considered to be more accurate," he added.

Chappell, who scored 7,110 runs from 87 Tests with an impressive average of 53.86 between 1970 and 1984, believes it will be a monumental task for Australia to beat India in Delhi and Ahmedabad.

"Nagpur is a red soil pitch on which batting is best on the first three days unless they produce a raging turner. Delhi and Dharamshala will be a fortress for India. In Ahmedabad there are red as well as black soil pitches and the state of the series will dictate what India order."

"I have seen a lot of Tests in India and it is as much a battle of the mind as of physical skills. What works in India, is not guaranteed to work anywhere else. Winning in India takes pluck, planning, patience and persistence," Chappell concluded.