OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    Australia Call Up Left-arm Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann For India Tour To Replace Mitchell Swepson

    Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said Kuhnemann could make his test debut in the second test in New Delhi which will begin on Friday.

    By Vishal Pushkar
    Sun, 12 Feb 2023 01:59 PM (IST)
    ind-vs-aus-2023-australia-call-up-leftarm-spinner-matthew-kuhnemann-for-india-tour-to-replace-mitchell-swepson

    Australia left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been called up to the squad for their test series in India with Mitchell Swepson heading home for the birth of his first child, Cricket Australia said on Sunday ahead of next week's second match.

    Kuhnemann will give Australia a second left-arm spin option alongside Ashton Agar, who did not play in the first test in Nagpur which Australia lost by an innings and 132 runs within three days.

    Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said Kuhnemann could make his test debut in the second test in New Delhi which will begin on Friday. "If we play three spinners then we clearly want back-up here and available in the squad if that's the way we want to go," McDonald said.

    Swepson, who also did not feature in the Nagpur test, will fly back to Brisbane to be with his pregnant fiancee while the rest of the squad will prepare for the second test.

    Also Read
    Women's Premier League Auction: Veda Krishnamurthy, Aakash Chopra, Lydia Greenway And Abhinav Mukund To Lead Viacom18’s Expert Panel

    Australia are hoping all-rounder Cameron Green will return for the second test after missing the series opener because of a finger injury. Mitchell Starc is likely to be available but captain Pat Cummins has ruled out overhauling the squad following the battering they received in Nagpur.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.