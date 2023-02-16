IND vs AUS 2023: Allan Border Suggests Australia To Play 'Three Pacers And One Spinner' In Delhi Test

Despite the prediction of another spin-friendly track for the second Test against India in New Delhi, former Australia captain Allan Border has given a contrasting suggestion of picking three seamers and one spinner for the visiting side.

Australia lost the first Test by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur as Indian spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin scalped eight wickets while Ravindra Jadeja took seven wickets in the match.

Border is not hesitant of dropping Todd Murphy despite his 7/124 debut performance and backed experienced Nathan Lyon over him.

“You’ve got to go with Lyon, he’s built up enough brownie points over the years to be the first picked. Well done to young Murphy, it’s going to be a tough decision to leave him out, I know the wicket is going to turn but I just reckon the formula for us to be successful (is) three quickies and one spinner,” Border told SEN radio

“Just bowl stump to stump and be relentless with that tactic, I think that is going to be better for us than trying to beat them with spin, we’ve tried that forever and ever, and it hasn’t worked.

“That formula just isn’t working, and we need to go back to what does work and that is with the quickies,” he added.

In the first Test, 24 wickets had fallen against spin out of the 30 wickets in the three-day affair at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Border is not the only Australia who is suggesting three seamers and one spinner in the playing XI. Previously, Adam Gilchrist also shared the same views ahead of the series.

“So often teams go to India hoping to unveil some new spinner that’s going to come in and adapt and bedazzle in India — it doesn’t really happen,” Adam Gilchrist had told Fox Sports.

“Pick your best four bowlers, run with them — and if that is three seamers who can all get really nice reverse swing and Nathan Lyon, who’s outstanding and clearly the best off-spinner we’ve ever had, can play his role — that’s my gut feeling. You do that, you go with it.”

Before the start of the series, both Border and Gilchrist had predicted a 2-1 victory for Australia.

The second Test will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from Friday, February 16.