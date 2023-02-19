IND vs AUS 2023: Allan Border Blasts Australian Batters Poor Defensive Technique After Day 3 Collapse

Former Australian captain Allan Border was in no mood to beat around the bush after Australia's monumental collapse which led to 6-wicket defeat against India. Border, who was critical of the Australian batters after the 1st test defeat, came down heavily on them after the batting line-up went down from 61/1 to 113/10 in the first innings.

“I’m angry about the way they went about it today,” Allan Border stated on Fox Sports after Australia collapsed from 61/1 to 113 all-out in Delhi on Day 3 of the Test match.

“It was panicky, frenetic sort of batting, nobody got in there to stem the flow with some good defensive cricket. They were all just getting out playing sweep shot, reverse sweep to just about every ball," said Border on Sunday.

“You can’t get away with that on that sort of track. You’ve got to have a method," Border further added.

Riding on left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja's best bowling figures in an innings in Test cricket (7/42) along with Ravichandran Ashwin's spin masterclass, India defeated Australia in the second Test within three days to take 2-0 lead in the four-match series and retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Sunday.

Ashwin set up the collapse to pick 3/59, before Jadeja ran through the Australian batting line-up as Australia crashed to 113 all out, after starting the day from 61/1 and being 86/2 at one stage, in their second innings. The Australian batting implosion gave India a target of 115, which they completed in 28.4 overs.

Inputs from IANS