IND vs AUS 2023: 3rd Test To Be Shifted From Dharamshala Due To This Reason As Per Reports

IN a latest development regarding the 3rd test, there will be a change in the venue which was originally scheduled to take place at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala starting March 1.

As per a report in The Indian Express, a BCCI top official confirmed that the venue change will take place due to a ‘small patch near the square’ which is yet to be completed.

In another report in ESPNCricinfo, which stated that the third Test could be shifted out of Dharamshala as the ground might not yet be ready to host international cricket after a recent renovation, while adding that the BCCI would take a final call over the next few days, based on what the inspection of the ground to be conducted by the board's team of experts yields.

"The BCCI, it is learned, has already shortlisted a backup venue, but will only announce that if Dharamshala is ruled out. A shortlist of backup venues where the third Test could be moved include Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Pune and Indore," said the report.

Dharamshala has previously hosted one Test, which was the fourth and final match of the 2017 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India, captained by stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane, won by eight wickets to win the series 2-1.

The last time international cricket was played in Dharamshala was the back-to-back T20Is between India and Sri Lanka in February 2022. Since then, no cricket has been played at the ground located in the Dhauladhar mountain range because the HPCA decided to relay the outfield and get a new drainage system. It meant that the Himachal Pradesh team in the Ranji Trophy played its home matches in Nadaun.