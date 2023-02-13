OPEN IN APP

IND vs AUS 2023: 3rd Test Match Shifted From Dharamshala To Indore, BCCI Confirms

BCCI mentioned that due to the harsh winter conditions in the region of HP, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.

By Vishal Pushkar
Mon, 13 Feb 2023 10:10 AM (IST)
Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Monday, confirmed that the venue for the 3rd test match between India and Australia has been shifted to Indore from the originally scheduled Dharamshala. BCCI, in its official press release mentioned that due to the harsh winter conditions in the region of Himachal Pradesh, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully.

The dates are slated to remain same for the 3rd test as no change has been announced in that regard.

