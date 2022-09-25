Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I Live Updates: India Lose KL Rahul Early In 187-Run Chase

-
08:53 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates: Australia Finish On High!
Australia post 186/7 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first.
-
08:43 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates: Harshal Gets Worthy Scalp Of David!
Harshal Patel dismissed Tim David (54) after scoring 25-ball fifty which helped Australia to reach above 180-run mark in the 20th over.
-
08:18 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates: Memorable Over Axar!
Axar grabs both JOs Inglis and Matthew Wade in the same over. Australia in a spot of bother after losing two back-to-back wickets. Australia 123/6 after 15 overs.
-
07:58 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates: Tight Over After A Wicket
Only nine from Bumrah's over. Australia 95/4 11 overs.
-
07:51 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates: Australia Four Down!
Yuzvendra Chahal gets Steve Smith's (9) scalp who was trying to take charge on him. Australia 86/4 after 9 overs.
-
07:39 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates: Another Wicket For India!
Axar Patel direct hit finds Glenn Maxwell (6) short of his crease. India gets third wicket in 8th over.
-
07:34 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates: Bhuvneshwar Gets Green!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar provides the much-needed scalp of Cameron Green in the fifth over. Australia post 66/2 after six overs.
-
07:27 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates: Axar Patel Provides First Breakthrough
Axar Patel removes Australia skipper Aaron Finch in the fourth over. Australia 56/1 after 4 overs.
-
07:17 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates: DREAM START FOR AUSSIES!
Green smashes Bumrah for two back-to-back sixes after a four. Australia 40/0 after three overs.
-
07:11 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates: Green On Fire!
Cameron Green makes his intentions clears as he is taking on bowlers from the word go. Australia 23/0 after two overs.
-
06:37 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates: Josh Inglis In For Sean Abbott
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade(w), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
-
06:36 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Replaces Rishabh Pant
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal
-
06:33 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates: Australia To Bat First!
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and asked Australia to bat first in the third and final T20I of the series in Hyderabad.
Toss Update #TeamIndia have elected to bowl against Australia in the third #INDvAUS T20I.— BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022
Follow the match https://t.co/xVrzo737YV pic.twitter.com/QkinggmHiU
-
06:21 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates:
Australia's Probable XI: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Josh Inglis/Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
-
06:20 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates:
India's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.
-
06:11 PM
IND vs AUS T20I, Live Score Updates:
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the third and final T20I between India and Australia at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Stay tuned for all the latest updates of the match!
