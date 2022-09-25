Ind vs Aus, 3rd T20I Live Updates: India Lose KL Rahul Early In 187-Run Chase

India have won the toss and elected to bowl against Australia in the third T20I and series decider T20I in Hyderabad. India made one change as they brought in Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Rishabh Pant. On the other hand, Australia also made a sole change as Josh Inglis comes in for Sean Abbott. After a curtailed affair in Nagpur, the campaign will move to Hyderabad to get a series winner in the third and final T20I match between India and Australia. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 after a come back six-wicket win in 8-overs per side match by hosts in last game. India got back to winning ways in the last game but it was not a full 20-over game due to wet outfield at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma-led side made two changes in the second T20I as Jasprit Bumrah made a come back after a injury while Rishabh Pant also got a chance in the playing XI in the truncated encounter. Similarly, Australia made two changes based on the revised playing situation in the match. However, things in Hyderabad will be different as both teams will pick the side based on 20-overs game.