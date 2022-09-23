Ind vs Aus, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Wet Outfield Delays Toss, Ground Inspection At 8 PM

India will take the field against Australia in the second T20I of the series with the sole aim of winning the game after losing the first T20I by four wickets in Mohali. It will a do-or-die clash for hosts as it's their last hope to win the ongoing three-match series against Aussies in home conditions. The much talked about topic after India's loss was the death overs bowling by Men in Blue pacers. However, it is expected that with the inclusion of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI the topic will rest for some time. Apart from it, the form of Rohit Sharma is also a big concern for the side ahead of the next month's T20 World Cup. The recent run of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav give a lot of confidence to India's batting. On the other hand, Australia will look to seal the series and continue their dominance in the series. The T20 World Champions are set to play the same winning side.