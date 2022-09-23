-
07:13 PM
IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Toss Delayed Further!
Another ground inspection at 8 PM IST. The outfield at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium is wet due to the overnight rain in Nagpur.
Next inspection at 8 PM IST.#INDvAUS https://t.co/mxqSmLaxYm— BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022
-
06:30 PM
IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Field
Toss delayed due to wet outfield. Inspection at 7 PM IST: BCCI
Update - Toss delayed due to wet outfield. Inspection at 7 PM IST#INDvAUS— BCCI (@BCCI) September 23, 2022
-
06:19 PM
IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Visitors To Play With Same Team Combination
Australia's Probable XI: Aaron Finch, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
-
06:17 PM
IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Bumrah Likely To Make A Return
India's Probable XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel/Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
-
06:09 PM
IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates: Weather Forecast For The Match
Friday could see a spell of rain shower in Nagpur. The humidity is expected to be around 78 per cent and that could bring in the dew factor. The wicket could offer some help for the spinners.
-
06:06 PM
IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I Live Score Updates:
Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the second T20I match between India and Australia from the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.
Ind vs Aus, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Wet Outfield Delays Toss, Ground Inspection At 8 PM
Fri, 23 Sep 2022 07:18 PM IST
India will take the field against Australia in the second T20I of the series with the sole aim of winning the game after losing the first T20I by four wickets in Mohali. It will a do-or-die clash for hosts as it's their last hope to win the ongoing three-match series against Aussies in home conditions. The much talked about topic after India's loss was the death overs bowling by Men in Blue pacers. However, it is expected that with the inclusion of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI the topic will rest for some time. Apart from it, the form of Rohit Sharma is also a big concern for the side ahead of the next month's T20 World Cup. The recent run of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav give a lot of confidence to India's batting. On the other hand, Australia will look to seal the series and continue their dominance in the series. The T20 World Champions are set to play the same winning side.