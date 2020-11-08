Ind vs Aus 2020-21: Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is due to give birth to the couple's first child in early January which might force the Indian skipper to leave the series midway.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India cricket team will tour Australia following the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. While the ODIs and T20s will be held in November, the Test matches will begin from the mid of December.

India had last win the Test series in Australia in 2018 when Kohli's men thrashed the Aussies by 2-1. However, India's chances to defend the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have taken a jolt as skipper Virat Kohli might skip the last two Tests of the highly-anticipated four-match series.

Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma is due to give birth to the couple's first child in early January which might force the Indian skipper to leave the series midway. However, an official word from the BCCI is still awaited.

"The BCCI has always believed that family is a priority. In case, the skipper decides on availing paternity break, he will then be available only for the first two Test matches," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

"Look, in normal times, he could have flown back for the birth of his firstborn, missed a Test and played the final one in Brisbane. However, if the 14-day quarantine is still in place, it will be difficult to go and come back again," the source added.

In Kohli's absence, Ajinkya Rahane, who is the vice-captain of the Indian Test team, might take the responsibility of the leading the side. Rahane has played as skipper for India in 2017. On the other hand, reports suggest that KL Rahul will likely play as a batsman in the team in Kohli's absence.

BCCI may send Rohit with Indian team on Nov 11

Meanwhile, it is expected that the BCCI might send Rohit Sharma, who has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury, with the Indian team to Australia on November 11. If required, the Indian team might rest Rohit for the ODIs starting November 27, and he can come back during the T20 series. By the time the Test matches start, he could be fully fit for the rigours of five-day cricket.

"A decision will be taken soon in this regard. It's only fair that Rohit stays with the team and does his strength and conditioning work under physio Nitin Patel and trainer Nick Webb. Let's see how it goes," PTI quoted the BCCI source as saying.

India will tour Australia later this year and play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests. The ODIs will begin from November 27 and continue till December 1. The T20Is will be played from December 4 to December 8. The Test series will begin from December 17 and continue till January 19. It is expected that the first Test in Adelaide will be a pink ball match.

