Ind vs Aus 2020-21: In an interview, the Indian vice-captain said that his hamstring is "feeling absolutely fine".

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian opener Rohit Sharma has become a talking point for cricket fans across the country. After suffering a hamstring injury in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Rohit was dropped from India's squad for Australia tour. The 34-year-old, however, returned to Mumbai Indians' playing XI for the remainder of the IPL, sparking a controversy. Following the conclusion of IPL 2020, the BCCI selection committee added Rohit in the squad for Test series against Australia.

The Indian opener has now opened up about his injury and revealed that why he opted out from the ODIs and T20Is. In an interview with news agency PTI, the Indian vice-captain said that his hamstring is "feeling absolutely fine".

"I don’t know what was going on, to be honest, and what all were people talking about. But let me put this on record, I was constantly communicating with BCCI and Mumbai Indians," Rohit told PTI.

"Of course, there is still some work that needs to be done on my hamstring. That’s why I didn’t go to Australia for the white-ball leg as there are back-to-back games. Around 6 games in 11 days," he noted.

Speaking about his performance in the IPL 2020 final against Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals, Rohit said he told Mumbai Indians that he will be okay "to play just before the play-offs", noting that it was "not a concern what x, y or z was talking about like whether he would make it to Australia".

"Once the injury happened, the next two days all I did was to figure out what I can do in the next 10 days whether I will be able to play or not. But every day, hamstring (degree of injury) was changing. The way it was responding was changing, so I was feeling quite confident that I could play and that is the communication that I had with MI at that point," Rohit told PTI.

"I told them that I think I will be okay to play just before play-offs. If there is any discomfort, I won’t be playing the playoffs," he added.

India's tour of Australia will begin from November 27. The Men in Blue will play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests against the Baggy Greens. The ODIs will begin from November 27 and continue till December 1. The T20Is will be played from December 4 to December 8. The Test series will begin from December 17 and continue till January 19.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma