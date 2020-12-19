In a major blow to the Indian cricket team, ace pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia after suffering a fracture on day 3 of the first test in Adelaide on Saturday

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a major blow to the Indian cricket team, ace pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia after suffering a fracture on day 3 of the first test in Adelaide on Saturday, news agency ANI has reported.

Shami had suffered a blow on his wrist while facing Australian speedster Pat Cummins in the second innings. The medical staff was rushed to his aid and after some deliberation, he decided to walk back.

On being asked about Shami's injury in the post-match ceremony, Indian skipper Kohli had said that the pacer was in a lot of pain and has been taken to the hospital. "No news on Shami. He is going for scan now. He was in a lot of pain, couldn't even lift his arm. We will probably know in the evening what happens," Kohli had said.

Shami's unavailability has come as a major blow to the visitors trailing 1-0 in the four-match series. It remains to be seen who would replace the ace pacer in the remining three matches.

Australia trampled Virat Kohli's men by eight wickets after restricting them to just 36 in the second innings of the first test. The hosts breezed through the total of 90 in 21 overs on the back of a half-century by opener Joe Burns on the third day of the pink-ball test. The visitors looked to capitalise on their 53-run-lead at the start of the third day, though collapsed on just 36, with no player registering a double-digit score. This is India's personal lowest total in Tests and also the seventh lowest by any team in the longest format of the game.

