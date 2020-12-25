Ind vs Aus 2020-21: Ajinkya Rahane-led India will look to settle scores in the second test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Saturday. Over the years, the MCG has been witness to some of the most memorable cricket moments.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after facing an eight-wicket defeat in Adelaide, Ajinkya Rahane-led India will look to settle scores in the second test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from Saturday. India has made multiple changes in its playing XI for the Boxing Day Test, though two of them were necessitated by the unavailability of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami.

Over the years, the MCG has been witness to some of the most memorable cricket moments. Ahead of the second Test, let's relive some of these.

Virender Sehwag's 195 in 2003

Former Indian batsmen Virender Sehwag fell five runs short of a double century against a mighty Australian bowling lineup in Melbourne -- a ground where India had a disastrous record prior to the 2003 series. Opening the innings for India, Sehwag played at a strike rate of 83, smashing 25 fours and five sixes. Sehwag's heroics went in vein as Australia posted a total of 557 in the second innings and defeated the visitors by nine wickets.

Bumrah's 9-wicket haul

India won its first, and so far the only, test match at MCG on the back of a 9-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah in 2018. Batting first, the visitors posted a mammoth total of 443 in the first innings. Bumrah scalped six wickets after Sharma sent opener Aaron Finch back. He took three more in the fourth innings to wrap the game confortably

Dhoni's final test

Dhoni bid adieu to the longest format of the game after the third test of the 2014-15 Border Gavaskar Trophy at the MCG. The former Indian skipper had not made public his plans to retire from the format after the series' conclusion and so his decision came as as shock to the fans and cricket fraternity alike.

Rahane-Kohli's 262-run stand

India were three down for 147 in response to Australia's 530 when Rahane came out to bat with Kohli in the third match of the 2014-15 Border Gavaskar Trophy. The two stitched a 262-run partnership and helped the team prevent a series whitewash.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja