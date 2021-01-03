The Queensland government on Sunday responded to the reports of team India's reluctance to play the fourth test against Australia in Brisbane in view of the strict security protocols, saying the squad is more than welcome to not visit the state if they cannot play by the rules.

A source inside the Indian team had told Cricbuzz that the squad has shown reluctance to travel to Brisbane for the final test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy due to the mandatory 14-day Quarantine requirements.

"If you look at it, we were quarantining for 14 days in Dubai before landing in Sydney and doing so for another 14 days. That means we were in a hard bubble for nearly a month before coming out. What we don't want now is to quarantine again at the end of the tour," the source said.

Responding to the report, the state's Health Minister Rose Bates said, "If the Indians don't want to play by the rules, don't come."

Today I was asked about reports the Indian Cricket Team wants quarantine restrictions eased just for them, ahead of the upcoming Gabba Test. My response 👇 #Cricket #IndiavsAustralia @ICC @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/MV7W0rIntM — Ros Bates MP (@Ros_Bates_MP) January 3, 2021

The test series is currently tied 1-1. The two sides will play the third test at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 7. Prior to the contest, five Indian players -- Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, and Navdeep Saini -- have been put under isolation as a precautionary measure after they visited a restaurant in Melbourne.

(With ANI inputs)

Posted By: Lakshay Raja