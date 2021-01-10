Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja might come out to bat on the final day of the third test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground after taking painkiller injections for his fractured thumb, in a bid to save the match

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja might come out to bat on the final day of the third test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground after taking painkiller injections, in a bid to save the match, sources told news agency PTI. Jadeja had suffered a fractured on his thumb while batting on Day 3 and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy.

With India two down in the fourth innings and 90 overs of play remaining, the match is expected to go down to the wire. Jadeja might bat in a situation where Australia has bowled out the rest of the team with few overs left to be played. The visitors need 309 to win the test, though they would be looking for a draw on the final day.

Chasing a mammoth total of 407, India got off to a good start on the fourth day, with opener Rohit Sharma scoring a half-century. He was well assisted at the other end by Shubman Gill, who scored a handy 32 before being dismissed by Hazlewood. Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane will look to hold fort on the final day of the match.

Jadeja was hit on the thumb while facing pacer Mitchell Starc. The all-rounder received treatment from the physio on the field and carried on batting. He was replaced by Mayank Agarwal in the final session of the third day. A BCCI source told the agency that Jadeja needs four to six weeks minimum to recuperate. "Ravindra Jadeja is out of first two Tests against England. He will need 4-6 weeks minimum to recuperate and complete rehab, which rules him out of first two tests," the source said.

