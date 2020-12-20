Ind vs Aus 2020-21: Mohammed Shami's unavailability for the remaining three matches is a major blow to the visitors already trailing 1-0 in the series.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's ace pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the remaining three tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia after suffering a fracture in Adelaide on Saturday. Shami's unavailability is a major blow to the visitors already trailing 1-0 in the four-match series.

The second match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26. India could go ahead with as many as four changes, with two of them being prompted by the unavailability of Virat Kohli and Shami. Ahead of the contest, let's look at the three players who can replace Shami.

Mohammed Siraj

Siraj could make his test debut in the second test in the absence of Shami. The 26-year-old RCB pacer had an impressive outing in the Indian Premier League 2020, and was subsequently selected in the test squad. Siraj proved his worth in the practice matches and the management would be keen to give him a chance in the absence of Shami.

Ishant Sharma

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has suggested Ishant Sharma as Shami's replacement in the Sydney's test. Gavaskar suggested Sharma should fly to Australia immediately if he is fit so that he could be available for the Sydney said after completing the quarantine requirements. "If Ishant Sharma is fit, I am suggesting to send him to Australia now. If he is capable of bowling 20 overs in a day, the management should send him to Australia on tomorrow's flight so that he can be ready for the Sydney Test," Gavaskar said on Sports Talks

Navdeep Saini

Like Siraj, Saini is yet to make his debut for India in the longest format of the game. The 28-year-old was added in the test squad for series against New Zealand earlier this year, though he did not make to the playing XI. Saini would certainly be in the management's radar, though Gavaskar feels he is not a proper back-up for Shami as he failed to impress in the warm-up games.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja