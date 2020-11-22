Sharma will miss the T20 and ODI series against Australia due to hamstring injury he sustained during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian batsman Rohit Sharma holds the distinct record of hitting most number of sixes against Australia in One Day Internationals on Australian pitches. Sharma has hit 76 sixes in 40 matches against Australia, including 29 at Australian venues. At second spot in the list is former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi with 25 sixes.

Sharma has had an impressive record against Australia in ODIs. In 40 matches, he has scored 2208 runs at an average of 61.33.

Players with most sixes against Australia in Australia:

Rohit Sharma - 29 sixes

Shahid Afridi - 25 sixes

Viv Richards - 21 sixes

Eoin Mogan - 17 sixes

Martin Guptill - 14 sixes

Sharma will miss the T20 and ODI series against Australia due to hamstring injury he sustained during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League. He, however, has been included in the Test squad and will be key for India in the absence of Indian skipper Virat Kohli in the final three test matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21.

India's tour of Australia will begin from November 27. The Men in Blue will play three One Day Internationals, three T-20 Internationals and four Tests against the Baggy Greens. The ODI series will begin from November 27 and continue till December 1. The T20Is will be played from December 4 to December 8. The Test series will begin from December 17 and continue till January 19.

Test Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Posted By: Lakshay Raja