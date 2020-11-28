Ind vs Aus 2020: The Indian cricket team has been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for slow over-rate against Australia in the first ODI.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has imposed a fine on the Indian cricket for slow over-rate against Australia in the first One Day International (ODI) at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sam Nogajski, TV umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Gerard Abood.

In a statement, the ICC said that Virat Kohli's men were found to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration as they took four hours and six minutes to complete their 50 overs.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement on Saturday.

"Skipper Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the release further stated.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team was hammered by the Australians in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Friday. Chasing a monumental target of 375, Kohli's men were never really in the game and fell short by 66 runs.

Following the match, skipper Kohli made no excuses and said the team had enough time to prepare for the game. He further said that team need some all-round options like Marcus Stoinis or Glenn Maxwell, noting that Hardik Pandya is not fit enough to bowl.

"Got enough time to prepare. Don't think there can be any excuses. Probably the first long game we've played in a while, been playing T20 cricket. Probably that's something that can have an effect. Body language wasn't great after around 25 overs. If you don't take your chances against a top-quality opposition they'll make you pay," he said in the post-match conference.

"All the batsmen committed to it which is why you saw us playing with intent. As a batting unit we committed nicely to positive cricket and we are going to do that in the future as well," he added.

