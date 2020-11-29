An Indian fan went down on his knees and proposed his girlfriend during the second innings of the second ODI between India and Australia

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Love took the centre stage during the second One Day International between India and Australia on Sunday when an Indian fan went down on his knees and proposed his girlfriend. The girl was momentarily left surprised by the act but quickly accepted the proposal as the crowd in the stadium cheered for the couple.

The incident took place during the second innings of the match, when India was two down for 126 in the mammoth chase of 390. The moment was captured on camera and shared by Fox Cricket on the official Twitter handle. Watch the video here:

SHE SAID YES ‼️ 💍



This is not the first time that an Indian fan went down on his knees in the stands to propose his girlfriend.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja