Ind vs Aus 2020: Rohit Sharma has suffered a hamstring injury and his situation will be monitored by the BCCI over the next few days.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's squad for Australia tour was announced by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Monday evening. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma, India's vice-captain in limited-overs cricket, was not included in any of the squads.

Later, the BCCI said that Rohit Sharma has not been included in the squads due to a hamstring injury which he suffered during Mumbai Indians game against Kings XI Punjab. Due to the injury, Rohit was forced to miss a couple of games for his IPL franchise and it is expected that will likely sit out in more games.

The BCCI, meanwhile, has announced that it will assess Rohit's injury and his progress will be monitored by the medical team. "The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma," the BCCI said in a statement.

In his place, the BCCI has picked Mayank Agarwal in the one day internationals (ODIs) and T20 International squads while Shubhman Gill has been included in the Test squad. KL Rahul, who is the skipper of Kings XI Punjab, will be Kohli's deputy in limited-overs in Rohit's absence.

'India needs Rohit Sharma for Australia'

Legendary batsman and former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar, meanwhile, has said that the Indian cricket team needs Rohit Sharma for the Test series in Australia. Gavaskar further said that not selecting Rohit Sharma raises questions over the seriousness of his injury.

"The fact that he hasn't played that game and he is not selected in the India squads means there is cause for concerns as to how serious his injury is. Hopefully, it's not serious. If he misses the ODIs and the T20Is, it's fine. But India needs him for the Test series," Gavaskar said, as reported by India Today.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock on Sunday provided an update about Rohit's injury and said that "he's doing really well and having a speedy recovery".

"He's doing really well, seen him getting back into the swing of things, don't ask me when he's going to be ready because I have no clue about. Looks like he's doing really well and having a speedy recovery," de Kock was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma