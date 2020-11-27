Speaking at the post-match conference, Kohli pointed out that Hardik Pandya's inability to bowl amid fitness concerns has left the team with no-all rounders.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday rued the lack of all-round options in the Indian squad after the 66-run defeat against Australia in the first One Day International at Sydney Cricket Stadium on Friday. Speaking at the post-match conference, Kohli pointed out that Hardik Pandya's inability to bowl amid fitness concerns has left the team with no-all rounders.

"Unfortunately Hardik is not fit enough to bowl, and we don't have other all-round options to pick from either, someone like Stoinis or Maxwell. From the batting point of view, we had a chat briefly now. All the batsmen committed to it which is why you saw us playing with intent. I think we gave outselves the best chance. Hardik's innings was the best example of that" Kohli said after the match.

Pandya is battling injury issues ever since his comeback to the competitive cricket after months-long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The all-rounder had not bowled for Mumbai Indians in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League 2020 either.

Mohammed Shami rose to the occasion as other bowlers leaked runs, and took up three crucial wickets of Warner, Maxwell and Steve Smith. Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal bowled with an economy of over 8 and took one wicket each. Ravindra Jadeja bowled with a relatively better economy but remained wicketless.

The defeat against Australia marked the first time since January 2016 that India lost four consecutive ODI matches.

“Don’t think there can be any excuses,” Kohli added. “Probably the first long game we have played in a while, been playing T20 cricket. Probably that is something that can have an effect. Body language wasn’t great after 25 overs. If you don’t take your chances against a two quality opposition they will make you pay.”

